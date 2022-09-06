Man arrested for domestic abuse in Thiruvananthapuram

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 03:31 IST

A 48-year-old man was arrested by the Nemom police for allegedly assaulting his wife on Monday.

Ajikumar, 48, of Plankalamukku near Nemom was apprehended and booked under provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, in the case. The alleged attack took place despite the accused being warned by the court against subjecting his wife to any form of physical or mental harassment, the police said.

