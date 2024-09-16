Man arrested for derogatory post about CM

The Keezhvaypur police in Pathanamthitta have booked a case against a man who allegedly posted a derogatory remark in social media about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the Wayanad tragedy.

The accused, 52-year-old Binu Kumar, is a native of Mallappally and runs a tire shop in Balasore in Odisha. He returned to his native place in connection with the Onam festival.

According to the police, the remark which was posted by the accused on August 1 morning was derogatory, threatening, and also disrupting social harmony. It was the Cyber Patrolling Wing of the Kannur district police which detected the remark.

He was produced before a magistrate.