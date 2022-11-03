Man arrested for death of 20-year-old girl in Kasaragod

Accused had threatened that private photos would be leaked on social media

The Hindu Bureau KASARAGOD
November 03, 2022 18:37 IST

Police arrested a 20-year-old youth in connection with the death of a college student, who committed suicide at her house on October 31.

According to the police, the accused M.K. Abdul Shuhaib, a native of Kalluravi in Kanhangad has been arrested and charged for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, for the death of Nanda Vinod, a resident of Alamipally, and a second year B.A. English student.

Investigation revealed that the accused had threatened the girl about leaking private photos, which she had shared with him, on social media.

The police said that the accused went to the Hosdurg police station and reported about the suicide. He also called Nanda’s friend and informed about the incident.

On receiving the information, Nanda’s parents, who rushed to her room, immediately took her to a hospital. But she could not be saved.

Hosdurg Inspector P.K. Shine arrested the accused after an investigation conducted under the supervision of Kanhangad DySP P. Balakrishnan Nair. The accused was produced before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court, and has been remanded in police custody for two weeks.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056

