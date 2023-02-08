ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for circulating obscene pictures on social media

February 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam police have arrested S. Sony, a 39-year-old Oachira resident, for creating a fake Twitter account and circulating obscene pictures of a young woman. According to the police, the accused had been working in Argentina and the pictures were posted from there. “He had created nude pictures by editing the photographs on the woman’s Facebook profile and they were circulated with an intention of defaming her and family,” they said. After seeing the pictures on Twitter, she had lodged a complaint with District Police Chief Merin Joseph and a case was registered at the Kollam Cybercrime police station. It was found that the fake Twitter account was created from Argentina and the Cyber police have been monitoring the accused for a while. He was arrested by the police when he returned to Kerala for a brief vacation and the electronic devices used for the crime were seized from the accused. The arrest was made by a team led by District Crime Branch ACP Zacharia Mathew, Kollam Cybercime police station Inspector A. Jayakumar, sub-inspector Manaf, and ASI Niyaz.

