Man arrested for causing electrocution of a tribal man

February 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday for causing the electrocution of a tribal man at Cherur, near Payyampally, in the district.

Jobi of Karimbanakuzhiyil at Cherur in the district was arrested for illegally laying live wires on his farm land.

Rajan alias Kuliyan, 50, of Anni Tribal hamlet at Cherur was found electrocuted in the plantain farm owned by Jobi on Tuesday.

Rajan was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with the live wire on the day, the police said.

Jobi was arrested on charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

