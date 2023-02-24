ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested from Chennai for attempted murder in Thiruvananthapuram

February 24, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The key accused in a case related to the attempted murder of a man at Attakulangara on the night of February 10 has been arrested, the city police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ajith alias Nandu, 22 of Kolliyoor, Nemom. The Fort police arrested him from Shenoy Nagar, Chennai, where he was hiding out in a flat rented by a relative of his wife.

Ajith is accused of trying to murder Mohammedali, a resident of Poojappura. The attack on Mohammedali was apparently meant as an act of revenge. In December 2020, Deepu, hailing from Vilavoorkal, was killed in Tiruchirapally after being beaten up by local people during a robbery attempt. His accomplices had ended up in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was Mohemaddali who had driven the vehicle used by the accused. Ajith, a friend of the slain Deepu, and three others had attempted to kill him suspecting that he had a hand in Deepu’s death. Ajith had gone into hiding after the attempt on Mohammedali’s life on February 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US