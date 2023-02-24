Man arrested from Chennai for attempted murder in Thiruvananthapuram

February 24, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The key accused in a case related to the attempted murder of a man at Attakulangara on the night of February 10 has been arrested, the city police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ajith alias Nandu, 22 of Kolliyoor, Nemom. The Fort police arrested him from Shenoy Nagar, Chennai, where he was hiding out in a flat rented by a relative of his wife.

Ajith is accused of trying to murder Mohammedali, a resident of Poojappura. The attack on Mohammedali was apparently meant as an act of revenge. In December 2020, Deepu, hailing from Vilavoorkal, was killed in Tiruchirapally after being beaten up by local people during a robbery attempt. His accomplices had ended up in prison.

It was Mohemaddali who had driven the vehicle used by the accused. Ajith, a friend of the slain Deepu, and three others had attempted to kill him suspecting that he had a hand in Deepu’s death. Ajith had gone into hiding after the attempt on Mohammedali’s life on February 10.