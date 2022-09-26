Man arrested for attacking policemen during hartal

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
September 26, 2022 22:39 IST

Eravipuram police on Monday arrested Shamnad, a 31-year-old Koottikkada Nagar resident, for abusing passengers and attacking two policemen on duty during the hartal called by Popular Front of India on Friday. Senior CPO Antony and CPO Nihkil who were patrolling the area had sustained serious injuries in the incident. According to police, Shamnad, a hartal supporter, was travelling on a bike from Mevaram to Pallimukku, abusing and threatening passengers in private vehicles. When he saw policemen chasing him, he rammed into their vehicle and fled from the area. He has been absconding after the incident. Shamnad was produced before the court and remanded.  

