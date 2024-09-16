ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for attacking female doctor in Alappuzha

Published - September 16, 2024 06:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man for attacking a female house surgeon at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The arrested has been identified as Shaijumon of Takazhi in Kuttanad. The incident happened on Sunday.

Officials said that Shaijumon, who sought treatment for a wound on his body, grabbed and twisted the doctor’s hand. He created a ruckus in the emergency department before fleeing the scene. The accused was in an inebriated state, said an official.

He was apprehended by the police on Monday morning.

