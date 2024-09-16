GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for attacking female doctor in Alappuzha

Published - September 16, 2024 06:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man for attacking a female house surgeon at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The arrested has been identified as Shaijumon of Takazhi in Kuttanad. The incident happened on Sunday.

Officials said that Shaijumon, who sought treatment for a wound on his body, grabbed and twisted the doctor’s hand. He created a ruckus in the emergency department before fleeing the scene. The accused was in an inebriated state, said an official.

He was apprehended by the police on Monday morning.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.