Man arrested for attacking bus driver

The Aroor police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man on the charge of blocking a private bus with passengers and assaulting its driver.

The arrested has been identified as Somesh Soman of Ezhupunna. According to the police, the incident occured around 9 a.m at Eramalloor. Somesh was reportedly riding his motorcycle when the bus splashed mud on him. “Angered by the incident, he stopped the bus and engaged in a verbal confrontation with the driver. In a fit of rage, Somesh poured petrol from a can onto the driver and threatened to set both the driver and the bus on fire. We have recorded Somesh’s arrest,” said an official.

The injured driver identified as Mathews was taken to a hospital in Kochi.

