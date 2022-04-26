Man arrested for assembling country gun
A 42-year-old man was arrested for illegally trying to assemble a country gun under the Vattapara police station limits on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Assem, son of Abdul Rasheed near Cheeranikkara.
The police also seized gun-assembling instruments, gun powder, air gun, pistol rounds, 3.3 rifle rounds and so on from his custody. On interrogation, he confessed to the police that he assembled the gun for a person identified as Surendran, a native of Parandodu near Aryanadu.
He was taken into custody after he reached Vithura to use a private lathe for cutting the grooves on the barrel of the gun. The police also recorded the arrest of Surendran in the evening, the police said.
