Kerala

Man arrested for assembling country gun

A 42-year-old man was arrested for illegally trying to assemble a country gun under the Vattapara police station limits on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Assem, son of Abdul Rasheed near Cheeranikkara.

The police also seized gun-assembling instruments, gun powder, air gun, pistol rounds, 3.3 rifle rounds and so on from his custody. On interrogation, he confessed to the police that he assembled the gun for a person identified as Surendran, a native of Parandodu near Aryanadu.

He was taken into custody after he reached Vithura to use a private lathe for cutting the grooves on the barrel of the gun. The police also recorded the arrest of Surendran in the evening, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2022 11:34:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-arrested-for-assembling-country-gun/article65358170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY