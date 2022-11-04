Man arrested on charge of assaulting six-year-old child of migrant workers

Child had leaned on the car of the accused; police face criticism for delaying arrest

The police on Friday arrested Mohammed Shinad, a resident of Ponniyampalam, on charge of assaulting a six-year-old child of migrant workers at Manavati Junction near Thalassery old bus stand around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The child had apparently leaned on Shinad’s car parked on the roadside.

The child has been admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital with minor injuries. Local people who saw the incident questioned the accused, caught him, and handed him over to the police. However, the police reportedly let him go, asking to come to the police station by 8 a.m. on Friday. He did not turn up.

Non-bailable offence

The police arrested the accused on Friday only after the CCTV footage of the crime emerged on the media and social media. A case of non-bailable offence has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested based on the child’s mother’s complaint. The arrest was made after Thalassery ACP Nithin Rajan questioned the accused. The car was seized by the police. The delay on the part of the police in registering a case and arresting the accused has come in for criticism.

Suo motu case

Replying to media queries on the delay, Mr. Rajan said the police could not properly identify the vehicle at first. K.V. Manoj Kumar, chairman of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said a suo motu case would be taken. Health Minister Veena George said all legal help and medical treatment would be provided to the child.