Man arrested for alleged acid attack in Kannur

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threw acid injuring seven people at Karikottakari on Wednesday. The accused, Muneer alias Kichu, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, was apprehended by the police following the incident.

Muneer, who was reportedly in an inebriated state.

The injured include K.S. Subhash, 36, his wife Janu, 35, and their child Arya, 5, Shobha, 45, Vijesh, 12, Sivakumar, 22, and Soman, 70. Subhas sustained sever burns on his face and body. He is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Government Medical Hospital. The others have been admitted at the Irrity taluk hospital.

