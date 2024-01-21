GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for abusing vocalist Sooraj Santhosh over the phone

January 21, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poojappura Police on Sunday arrested a Kasaragod native on charges of abusing vocalist Sooraj Santhosh over the phone for his criticism of vocalist K.S.Chithra for her social media post on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration. The accused has been identified as Unnikrishnan (33) from Badiyadukka.

In a social media post, Mr. Santhosh had stated that Ms. Chithra forgot that the temple was constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid. Winner of the Kerala State Film Award for best singer in 2016, Mr. Santhosh had said that the attacks against him in cyber space had “crossed all limits” ever since he made the comment.

