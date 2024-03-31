ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for abetting suicide

March 31, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Karunagapally police on Sunday arrested Suresh, a 37-year-old Kozhikode resident, in connection with the suicide of Plus One student from Thodiyoor.

He was nabbed by the investigation team from a village in Gujarat while trying to flee the country.

According to reports, the girl, who was playing Tiruvathira with her neighbours till 6 p.m. on March 12, went inside the house after receiving a phone call and was found dead later.

Karunagappally police had registered a case of unnatural death and from the girl’s mobile phone it was found that the girl committed suicide while making a video call to Suresh and she took the extreme step due to constant harassment over the phone.

The accused had gone absconding after the incident and with the help of cyber cell, police could track his location to Gujarat.

He was arrested by a team including Sub Inspectors Shiju, Jishnu, Shajimon, Santosh, SCPOs Hashim and Rajeev Kumar led by Inspector Mohit under the supervision of Karunagapally ACP Pradeep Kumar.

