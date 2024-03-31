GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for abetting suicide

March 31, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Karunagapally police on Sunday arrested Suresh, a 37-year-old Kozhikode resident, in connection with the suicide of Plus One student from Thodiyoor.

He was nabbed by the investigation team from a village in Gujarat while trying to flee the country.

According to reports, the girl, who was playing Tiruvathira with her neighbours till 6 p.m. on March 12, went inside the house after receiving a phone call and was found dead later.

Karunagappally police had registered a case of unnatural death and from the girl’s mobile phone it was found that the girl committed suicide while making a video call to Suresh and she took the extreme step due to constant harassment over the phone.

The accused had gone absconding after the incident and with the help of cyber cell, police could track his location to Gujarat.

He was arrested by a team including Sub Inspectors Shiju, Jishnu, Shajimon, Santosh, SCPOs Hashim and Rajeev Kumar led by Inspector Mohit under the supervision of Karunagapally ACP Pradeep Kumar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.