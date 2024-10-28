GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested allegedly with 300g of MDMA

Published - October 28, 2024 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested by the rural police for allegedly possessing 300 grams of MDMA. The arrested person is Abhiraj, 29, from Pothanikkad. He was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Kalady police. His arrest occurred near Chandrapura based on a tip-off from District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

According to reports, the accused smuggled the drugs from Bengaluru in a car. When the police attempted to signal him to stop, he sped away. Following a pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle in an attempt to flee but was ultimately apprehended by the police.

The drugs were reportedly recovered from a hidden compartment in his jacket. The contraband was worth around ₹20 lakh, said the police. Incidentally, he was an accused in the case registered in connection with the seizure of 20kg ganja from Pothanikkad in 2023.

Last week, the police seized 300 grams of MDMA and arrested three individuals, including a woman, in Angamaly.

