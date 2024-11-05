ADVERTISEMENT

Man armed with machete creates tension in Aluva

Published - November 05, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man armed with a machete caused tension for a few hours in Aluva town on Monday (November 4).

The man, suspected to be mentally disturbed, was identified as a coconut tree climber from Naadukani at Kothamangalam. He was reportedly first spotted along the Aluva Sub-Jail Road around 10 a.m., where he allegedly halted passing vehicles by flashing the machete and threatened pedestrians, including students.

After being alerted by nearby traders, the police reportedly arrived, initially attempting to dissuade him before eventually overpowering him and taking him to a hospital. Traffic in the area was also disrupted due to the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US