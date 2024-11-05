GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man armed with machete creates tension in Aluva

Published - November 05, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man armed with a machete caused tension for a few hours in Aluva town on Monday (November 4).

The man, suspected to be mentally disturbed, was identified as a coconut tree climber from Naadukani at Kothamangalam. He was reportedly first spotted along the Aluva Sub-Jail Road around 10 a.m., where he allegedly halted passing vehicles by flashing the machete and threatened pedestrians, including students.

After being alerted by nearby traders, the police reportedly arrived, initially attempting to dissuade him before eventually overpowering him and taking him to a hospital. Traffic in the area was also disrupted due to the incident.

