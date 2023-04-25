ADVERTISEMENT

Man-animal conflict: task force seeks immediate solution to Arikompan issue

April 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

A High Court-appointed five-member expert panel on Tuesday handed over to the State government its choice of an alternative spot to shift Arikompan

The Hindu Bureau

A newly formed special task force in the Idukki district to address human-animal conflicts held a meeting on Tuesday at the Chinnakkanal panchayat conference hall.

The task force that met on Tuesday included District Legal Service Authority secretary and Sub Judge P.A. Sirajudheen, Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Bishnoi, Devikulam Subcollector Rahul Krishna Sharma, Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese, and Santhanpara Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the meeting mainly discussed major human-wildlife conflict areas and the ways to reduce the conflicts. In the meeting, the Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayat presidents demanded the immediate capture of tusker Arikompan.

The panchayat presidents also urged fixing of solar fencing in many more border areas of the panchayats. According to the officials, the committee will submit a report before the High Court before May 3.

Meanwhile, the High Court-appointed five-member expert panel on Tuesday handed over to the State government its choice of an alternative spot to shift Arikompan. The committee had on Monday conducted a virtual meeting to approve one of the locations from the list of spots submitted by the State government.

“If the government approves the committee’s proposal, it could direct the Forest department to go ahead with the mission and translocate Arikompan to the new place without the High Court approval,” said a source.

The Forest department has already started preparations for Mission Arikompan. A senior Forest department official said special team members had been asked to reach Munnar and complete arrangements for the mission. “Chief Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah and the team will reach Munnar soon,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US