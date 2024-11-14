Man and son sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

A man and son accused of murder were awarded life term and a fine of ₹50,000 by the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Cases, Kottarakara, here on Thursday.

Vilakkudy resident Salahudeen and his son, Dhameej, will undergo life imprisonment for committing the offences under Sections 302 of IPC (murder) while they will have to serve 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 449 (house-trespass to commit an offence). The default of payment will lead to imprisonment for one year each.

Announcing the quantum of sentence, Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan said that the term sentences would run concurrently. The fine amount will be given to the mother of the victim as compensation.

As per the case filed by the Kuunikode police, Salahudeen and Dhameej had attacked their neighbour, Anilkumar, on September 19, 2022, over a dispute about cutting the branches of a tree standing on the boundary of both the parties. It was alleged that Anilkumar was beaten with an iron rod and stick which caused serious head injuries. According to the complaint, the accused once again attacked Anilkumar around 2 a.m. when he answered the door. The deceased was residing with his aged parents and his mother witnessed the attack and in the court it was proved that both the accused trespassed into the residence of the deceased with a clear intention of killing him.

The court observed that the offence committed by the accused is a heinous crime against a poor 20-year-old person belonging to SC community.