ADVERTISEMENT

Man allegedly kills daughter-in-law, takes own life in Chennamangalam

March 21, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law was found dead in his house in Kochangadi ward of Chennamangalam panchayat near North Paravur on Thursday morning.

The body of Sebastian, 64, was found hanging while Shanu, 31, died after he allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

According to the police, the two had been not on talking terms for months. “The accused was known to be a troublemaker and his elder son had shifted out of the house following frequent quarrels. The wife of the accused had gone to the elder son’s house the previous day for a health check-up. The accused and the victim were alone in the house at the time of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police suspect that the attack took place in the kitchen when the woman was cooking. Her husband Sinoj had gone for work and their twin children were at school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US