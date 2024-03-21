March 21, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law was found dead in his house in Kochangadi ward of Chennamangalam panchayat near North Paravur on Thursday morning.

The body of Sebastian, 64, was found hanging while Shanu, 31, died after he allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

According to the police, the two had been not on talking terms for months. “The accused was known to be a troublemaker and his elder son had shifted out of the house following frequent quarrels. The wife of the accused had gone to the elder son’s house the previous day for a health check-up. The accused and the victim were alone in the house at the time of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The police suspect that the attack took place in the kitchen when the woman was cooking. Her husband Sinoj had gone for work and their twin children were at school.

