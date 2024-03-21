GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man allegedly kills daughter-in-law, takes own life in Chennamangalam

March 21, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law was found dead in his house in Kochangadi ward of Chennamangalam panchayat near North Paravur on Thursday morning.

The body of Sebastian, 64, was found hanging while Shanu, 31, died after he allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

According to the police, the two had been not on talking terms for months. “The accused was known to be a troublemaker and his elder son had shifted out of the house following frequent quarrels. The wife of the accused had gone to the elder son’s house the previous day for a health check-up. The accused and the victim were alone in the house at the time of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The police suspect that the attack took place in the kitchen when the woman was cooking. Her husband Sinoj had gone for work and their twin children were at school.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.