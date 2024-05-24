Man allegedly jailed for 4 days on mistaken identity

A 32-year-old man from Veliyankode near Ponnani underwent the trauma of arrest and being in jail for four days reportedly in a case of mistaken identity this week. The police from Ponnani allegedly arrested Aboobacker Alungal from Veliyankode and put him in jail after producing him in a court in a case of domestic violence filed by a woman.

The police reportedly realised their mistake that they had arrested a wrong person instead of Aboobacker Vadakkepurath in a complaint by his wife Aysha Beevi. It is learnt that the real accused has gone abroad.

Aboobacker Alungal, allegedly arrested on a mistaken identity, was later released when his relatives approached the court. The police were mum about the faux pas they made.

In a similar case of mistaken identity, an 85-year-old woman from Kunissery near Palakkad had faced legal proceedings against her for four years.

Octogenarian Bharathiyamma from Kunissery was arrested in 2019 for a case filed in 1998 by a man named Rajagopal from Kallikkad against his former housemaid named Bharathi, who was about 50 years old. Although the housemaid was arrested in 1998, she faced the charges of absconding while on bail.

The police picked up the octogenarian woman living alone in her house after 21 years, bringing shame on the entire force. They were not willing to listen to her when she said that there was no case against her.

After securing bail, Bharathiyamma faced the legal wrangle for four years. Finally, she had to go in search of the original complainant and produce him at the court to get his testimony that she was not the accused.

Bharathiyamma said she had felt humiliated as the police refused to believe her that she was not the person they were looking for.