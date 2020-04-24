Man airlifted from U.K. for treatment in Kozhikode

A Malayali software engineer from Nottingham in the U.K., was brought to private hospital in Kozhikode on a chartered flight on Friday, surmounting the national and international lockdown restrictions.

The special flight from Nottingham carrying Prasad Das, 37, and his wife and child reached Karipur in the morning. He was soon shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. A group of doctors led by gastroenterologist surgeon Abhishek Rajan attended to him.

Hailing from Thalassery, Mr. Das, a software engineer with UST Global in the U.K., was being treated at Nottingham University Medical Centre for gastrointestinal ailment.

As Mr. Das desired to continue the treatment at the Kozhikode hospital, Tom Aditya, Mayor of Bristol Bradley Stoke, who is of Kerala origin, sought the help of former Union Minister K.J. Alphons.

Quick intervention

Mr. Alphons got the clearance of the Central and State governments and arranged for airlifting Mr. Das on a chartered flight.

He said he got the approvals of the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation, Home, and Health, Director General of Civil Aviation and the State government at lightning speed. “I have never seen things happen at such lighting speed. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” he said. Mr. Das was shifted to the private hospital after tests confirmed that he was COVID-19 negative. Doctors said that it was tough to bring a patient from the U.K., especially as there were restrictions all over the world.