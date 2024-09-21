GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man admitted to hospital with suspected Mpox in Alappuzha

Swab samples of Bahrain returnee sent for testing, man sought treatment as he had fever and rashes

Published - September 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A man who returned from Bahrain nearly two weeks ago was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, with symptoms of Mpox on Saturday.

Health department officials said that swab samples had been sent for testing and the results were awaited.

A native of Thrikunnappuzha in Alappuzha, the man, suffering from fever and rashes, initially sought treatment at a private hospital. When the hospital authorities became suspicious, they informed the Health department and transferred him to the isolation ward at the MCH.

Earlier this week, a 38-year-old man from Edavanna in Malappuram who had arrived from Dubai tested positive for the disease.

Mpox, an infectious disease, is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). The symptoms include painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with an infected person.

