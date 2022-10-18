Man addicted to drugs attacks parents, damages house in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 18, 2022 21:07 IST

A 32-year-old man, reportedly addicted to drugs, damaged his house before injuring his parents, relatives, municipal council members, and a volunteer at Chalil in Thalassery on Monday evening.

Suhaib allegedly attacked Thalassery municipal council member Faizal and Initiative for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care volunteer Mahroof. They sustained injuries.

Suhaib allegedly attacked the council member with a broken glass. He was later brought under control and admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital. The police have registered a case.

