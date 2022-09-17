Man, accused of wife’s murder, found dead

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 17, 2022 00:20 IST

A 46-year-old man who had purportedly murdered his wife in broad daylight last year allegedly jumped into a well and died on Friday afternoon.

Selvaraj of Mangattukonam, near Pothencode, who was out on bail in the case allegedly jumped into the well around 3 p.m., the Pothencode police said.

Selvaraj purportedly slit his wife Prabha’s neck with a knife on August 31 last year after waylaying her. The couple had had an argument a few days before Prabha’s death.

Selvaraj’s body was fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services. It has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital mortuary, the police said.

