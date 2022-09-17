Man, accused of wife’s murder, found dead

ADVERTISEMENT

A 46-year-old man who had purportedly murdered his wife in broad daylight last year allegedly jumped into a well and died on Friday afternoon.

Selvaraj of Mangattukonam, near Pothencode, who was out on bail in the case allegedly jumped into the well around 3 p.m., the Pothencode police said.

Selvaraj purportedly slit his wife Prabha’s neck with a knife on August 31 last year after waylaying her. The couple had had an argument a few days before Prabha’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraj’s body was fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services. It has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital mortuary, the police said.