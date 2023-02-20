HamberMenu
Man accused of throwing stones at Yesudas, Chithra 24 years ago arrested in Kozhikode

February 20, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadakkavu police on Sunday arrested a man accused of throwing stones at playback singers K.J. Yesudas and K.S. Chithra when a cultural event was being held on the Kozhikode beach 24 years ago. He was subsequently produced in court and released on bail.

According to sources, the accused is N.V. Azeez, 56, of Beypore. He sells fruits for a living. The incident happened on February 7, 1999 when Mr. Yesudas and Ms. Chithra were performing at a musical event held at the Kozhikode beach as part of the Malabar Mahotsav.

A group of people threw stones at them from the nurses hostel side. Mr. Azeez was part of the group and had been at large. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had issued a warrant against him. He had shifted to Muthuvallur in Malappuram district. Azeez was nabbed after the police intensified search based on a tip-off by a native of Beypore.

