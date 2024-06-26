ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of robbing priest in lodge remanded

Published - June 26, 2024 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of robbing a priest at knife point in a lodge has been remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused is Albin Antony, 29, of Kannur. The 60-year-old priest from Pala in Kottayam was allegedly robbed of ₹40,000, an i-Phone, and a smartwatch following which he lodged a complaint with the Central police.

In the ensuing investigation, it emerged that the accused had taken room in the same lodge. The police tracked his phone numbers using the identity document he had submitted at the lodge. Initially, the police failed as his mobile phone remained in switched-off mode.

However, the moment he inserted a SIM in the robbed phone, the police received an alert on Tuesday, and he was tracked down using his mobile tower location. The accused used to stay in lodges in the city to pull off robberies and thefts, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US