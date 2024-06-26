Man accused of robbing priest in lodge remanded

A man accused of robbing a priest at knife point in a lodge has been remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is Albin Antony, 29, of Kannur. The 60-year-old priest from Pala in Kottayam was allegedly robbed of ₹40,000, an i-Phone, and a smartwatch following which he lodged a complaint with the Central police.

In the ensuing investigation, it emerged that the accused had taken room in the same lodge. The police tracked his phone numbers using the identity document he had submitted at the lodge. Initially, the police failed as his mobile phone remained in switched-off mode.

However, the moment he inserted a SIM in the robbed phone, the police received an alert on Tuesday, and he was tracked down using his mobile tower location. The accused used to stay in lodges in the city to pull off robberies and thefts, the police said.

