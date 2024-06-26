GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of robbing priest in lodge remanded

Published - June 26, 2024 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of robbing a priest at knife point in a lodge has been remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is Albin Antony, 29, of Kannur. The 60-year-old priest from Pala in Kottayam was allegedly robbed of ₹40,000, an i-Phone, and a smartwatch following which he lodged a complaint with the Central police.

In the ensuing investigation, it emerged that the accused had taken room in the same lodge. The police tracked his phone numbers using the identity document he had submitted at the lodge. Initially, the police failed as his mobile phone remained in switched-off mode.

However, the moment he inserted a SIM in the robbed phone, the police received an alert on Tuesday, and he was tracked down using his mobile tower location. The accused used to stay in lodges in the city to pull off robberies and thefts, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.