Man accused of raping a tribal Odisha woman engaged as domestic help surrenders before police

A man accused of raping a tribal woman from Odisha employed as resident domestic help in his house in the city surrendered before the police on Saturday (November 9, 2024) morning.

The accused identified as K. Sivaprasad, 75, who had served as the managing director of several public sector undertakings in the past, surrendered before the assistant commissioner, Ernakulam, who has been investigating the case. Shortly thereafter, he complained of discomfort and remains admitted in a city hospital.

He was absconding since the Maradu police registered a First Information Report (FIR) last month on a complaint by the survivor, who belonged to a tribal community from Gajapati district in Odisha. The accused surrendered after the District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on October 29.

Members of the Self-Employed Women’s Association Union (SEWA-Union) had taken out a protest march to the Kochi Police Commissionerate demanding the immediate arrest of accused.

The survivor was rescued by the police with the help of a staff of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) a day after she was allegedly raped on October 15 around 11 a.m. At the time of the rescue, she was alone in the house as the family was reportedly away in Guruvayur.

The FIR based on the initial statement of the survivor was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against women with the intent to outrage their modesty). A detailed medical examination was conducted later based on which rape charges were added.

According to the FIR, the accused spiked her juice and then outraged her modesty taking advantage of her intoxicated state. The incident came to light after the survivor reportedly shared her ordeal with a relative, who also worked as a domestic help in another house in Ernakulam, over the phone. The relative in turn shared it with her employer who alerted the CMID.

