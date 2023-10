October 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A 52-year-old man, accused of assaulting his aged mother to death, was found dead here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Biju, a native of Panachikkad. According to police, he committed suicide by hanging from a rope tied to an autorickshaw parked on a bridge near Vakathanam.

Biju had been on a bail for assaulting his 80-year-old mother, leading to her death in January last year.

Suicide prevention helpline DISHA: 1056