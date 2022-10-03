Man, accused of murder of couple, succumbs to burn injuries

ADVERTISEMENT

A 75-year-old man who allegedly murdered a couple after setting them ablaze near Kilimanoor two days ago succumbed to his burns on Monday.

The deceased, Sasidharan Nair of Panappamkunnu, was confirmed dead in the Government Medical College Hospital here around 4.30 p.m. He was receiving treatment at the burns intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital since his admission with 85% burns on October 1.

Sasidharan allegedly bludgeoned Madavoor native Prabhakarakurup and his wife Vimala using a hammer before dousing them in petrol and setting them on fire. While the couple died shortly after the incident, Sasidharan was being treated under police surveillance.

According to the Pallickal police, a long-standing enmity that created a rift between the families who were once neighbours had led to the tragic incident.

Sasidharan had blamed Prabhakarakurup for the death of his son who had committed suicide after failing to land himself a job in Bahrain nearly three decades ago. The news of his death had led Sasidharan’s daughter to take the extreme step.

While he had registered a criminal case against Prabhakarakurup, a court ruled in favour of the defendant. The legal setback could have prompted Sasidharan to resort to the violence, the police said.