GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of killing wife remanded in judicial custody

December 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of killing his wife was remanded in judicial custody by a court in Perumbavoor.

Rejeesh, 30, of Vazhakkulam North, was arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police. The deceased was identified as his wife Anumol of Chembarakky near Perumbavoor. The alleged incident took place on Sunday.

The accused allegedly attacked his wife at their home leaving her with fatal injuries on her head and throat. He fled the scene and was nabbed from near Aluva.

A team led by inspector R. Manoj Kumar, sub inspectors P.M. Rasik and C.A. Ibrahimkutty, assistant sub inspector A.H. Ajimon, senior civil police officers K.K. Shibu, C.M. Kareem, K.B. Mahin Shah, and P.K. Rejimon, and civil police officers K.R. Vipin, Arisha Aliyar Sahib, and S. Sandeep Kumar made the arrest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.