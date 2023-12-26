Man accused of killing wife remanded in judicial custody

December 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of killing his wife was remanded in judicial custody by a court in Perumbavoor.

Rejeesh, 30, of Vazhakkulam North, was arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police. The deceased was identified as his wife Anumol of Chembarakky near Perumbavoor. The alleged incident took place on Sunday.

The accused allegedly attacked his wife at their home leaving her with fatal injuries on her head and throat. He fled the scene and was nabbed from near Aluva.

A team led by inspector R. Manoj Kumar, sub inspectors P.M. Rasik and C.A. Ibrahimkutty, assistant sub inspector A.H. Ajimon, senior civil police officers K.K. Shibu, C.M. Kareem, K.B. Mahin Shah, and P.K. Rejimon, and civil police officers K.R. Vipin, Arisha Aliyar Sahib, and S. Sandeep Kumar made the arrest.