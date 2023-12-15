Man accused of killing his daughter ends life

December 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 39-year-old man accused of murdering his six-year-old daughter earlier this year died reportedly by suicide by jumping off a moving train on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sree Mahesh of Punnamoodu, near Mavelikara. The police said that he jumped from the train while being taken back to Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram after being produced in a local court at Mavelikara where the trial in the case was being held. The incident happened when the train was nearing Sasthamcotta in Kollam around 3.45 p.m.

Mahesh allegedly hacked his six-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.