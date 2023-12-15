GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man accused of killing his daughter ends life

He reportedly jumped off a moving train

December 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man accused of murdering his six-year-old daughter earlier this year died reportedly by suicide by jumping off a moving train on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sree Mahesh of Punnamoodu, near Mavelikara. The police said that he jumped from the train while being taken back to Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram after being produced in a local court at Mavelikara where the trial in the case was being held. The incident happened when the train was nearing Sasthamcotta in Kollam around 3.45 p.m.

Mahesh allegedly hacked his six-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death on June 7.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056)

