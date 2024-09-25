Man accused of job fraud at civil station in Kochi nabbed

A man accused of cheating people by offering jobs at the civil station in Kakkanad was nabbed thanks to timely action by the security staff and employees.

R. Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Kollam, was detained and handed over to the Thrikkakara police while he was allegedly attempting to collect money from a friend of an employee with the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development department. The District Collector has warned the public not to be duped by such job frauds.

Now a tenant at Vazhakkala, the accused used to be a regular visitor to the civil station, it has emerged. He allegedly used to collect money from job aspirants by promising them appointments in various departments. Allegedly, he collected money from seven such aspirants by promising them the job of a driver in the Vigilance department.

The Thrikkakara police have registered a case based on a complaint by one such victim. He used to pull off the fraud by using the identity card of an ex-service person.

