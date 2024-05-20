GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man accused of having links to organ trading racket remanded

Published - May 20, 2024 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man arrested for his alleged connection with an international organ trading racket was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Sabith Nasar, 30, of Edamuttam, Thrissur, was arrested from the Cochin International Airport on Sunday night. The investigation team will soon seek his custody for further interrogation.

In the remand report, the police claimed that Sabith had admitted to his association with a group that illegally took people to Iran for kidney transplantation. Youths from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were reportedly the ones to be taken as donors.

The donors were allegedly made to stay in a flat before being taken to a private hospital for transplanting kidneys to matching receivers. They were then reportedly given treatment for three days at the hospital and again made to stay in the flat for 20 days before being sent back to India by flight.

According to the accused, the donors were given compensation of up to ₹6 lakh. He also reportedly admitted that a native of Thirunellai in Palakkad was taken to Iran around six months ago as a donor.

However, the investigation team that went to Palakkad could not trace him. He reportedly left his hometown around a year ago owing to a debt trap. According to witnesses, he had hinted at selling his kidney to settle his debts.

