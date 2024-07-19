Man accused of assaulting KSRTC bus driver arrested in Kochi

A man accused of assaulting a KSRTC bus driver was arrested by the Hill Palace police on Friday.

The arrested is Akhil Ashokan, 29, of Mulakulam in Piravom. He was booked for offences including obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and for assaulting the driver. He was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning. According to the assaulted driver, he had honked when the car was going ahead of the bus. The accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the bus, blocking its path. He then reportedly opened the door on the driver’s side and assaulted him. The driver had to undergo treatment at a hospital.

