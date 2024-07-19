GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of assaulting KSRTC bus driver arrested in Kochi

Published - July 19, 2024 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of assaulting a KSRTC bus driver was arrested by the Hill Palace police on Friday.

The arrested is Akhil Ashokan, 29, of Mulakulam in Piravom. He was booked for offences including obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and for assaulting the driver. He was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning. According to the assaulted driver, he had honked when the car was going ahead of the bus. The accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the bus, blocking its path. He then reportedly opened the door on the driver’s side and assaulted him. The driver had to undergo treatment at a hospital.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.