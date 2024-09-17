Man accused of acid attack on woman in Kochi arrested

A man accused of attacking a woman with acid was arrested by the Pothanikkad police on Monday.

The arrested is Reji, 47, of Kadavoor. The incident took place on September 9 around 11 p.m.

According to the police, the accused had initially gone to the house of the victim, a widow, at Kadavoor and allegedly started abusing her reportedly under the influence of alcohol around 10 p.m. She had then allegedly thrown water on him following which he threatened to attack her with acid.

An hour later, he returned with acid in a vessel and allegedly threw it at her through an open window while she was sitting inside the house. But only a few drops fell on her leaving minor burns on her face and body. Enmity over the victim turning down his marriage proposal led to the attack, the police said.

“Reji had been creating nuisance for her for a while. She had in the past lodged a complaint against him but was reluctant to take forward the case then. He was a history-sheeter,” the police said.

The victim had initially taken treatment at a nearby hospital claiming that the burns were caused by hot water. Later, at the instance of her family and relatives she lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. Reji was nabbed within hours, the police said. He was produced in court and remanded.

The accused was booked under Sections 333 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 124 (1) (causes permanent or partial damage or deformity to, or burns or mains or disfigures or disables, any part or parts of the body of a person or causes grievous hurt by throwing acid), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

