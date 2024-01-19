Man accused in theft cases arrested

January 19, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police arrested a man accused in around 35 theft cases.

The arrested is Vishnu, 36, of Thrikkakara. He was nabbed by the special squad constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena from a bar at Chalakudy. He reportedly attempted to flee by attacking the police team who overpowered him.

His alleged involvement in 12 chain snatching cases and a motorcycle theft case was revealed in the ensuing interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A probe into a case filed by a woman whose chain weighing over two-and-a-half sovereigns was snatched at a medical shop in Kizhakkambalam led to Vishnu’s arrest.

The police had a tough time tracking him down as he did not use mobile phone.

He was also accused of stabbing a policeman while being arrested in the past. The chain snatched from Kunnathunadu was found in a shop that deals in old gold jewellery in Ernakulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.