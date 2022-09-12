Man, accused in a stabbing case, nabbed

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 12, 2022 23:55 IST

The Parassala police on Monday arrested a history sheeter who had allegedly gone into hiding after stabbing a man at a bar recently.

The accused has been identified as Jayan alias Sanu, hailing from Pannimala in Vellarada. According to the police, he had stabbed Arshad, hailing from Idichakkaplamoodu, at Prasanthi Bar in Parassala police station limits. He was arrested by a team led by Parassala Circle Inspector Hemanth Kumar and consisting of SI Balu, ASI Sajeev and others. Jayan is an accused in several other cases. He was produced in court and remanded.

