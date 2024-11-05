Man accused in 25 cases arrested for attempted theft at magistrate’s house in Ernakulam

A man accused of attempt to theft at two households, including that of a magistrate, at Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor was arrested by the Kurumppampady police from Aluva.

The arrested was identified as Mahesh, 46, of Pallippuram in Alappuzha. He allegedly broke into the magistrate’s house and another house in the neighbourhood during the early hours of October 27. He reportedly targeted the houses, knowing that no one was home. He was allegedly found to be an accused in around 25 cases registered at various police stations across the State.