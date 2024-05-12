ADVERTISEMENT

Man, accomplices held for setting fire to house

Published - May 12, 2024 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a history-sheeter and two accomplices on the charge of arson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were identified as Ratheesh, alias ‘Panchayat Unni,’ and Anu Mohan and Biju.

Ratheesh is an accused in 40-odd cases, the Kazhakuttam police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on Friday that Ratheesh and his accomplices set fire to the house of Shalon at Fathimapuram which was destroyed in the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was no one at the house at the time.

A prior altercation between the two had resulted in the incident, the police said. Shalon and his wife were residing at a different location owing to Ratheesh’s threats.

Ratheesh and his accomplices who fled after setting the house on fire were arrested from Murukkumpuzha.

He had been arrested recently in a case of attack on a house and released on bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US