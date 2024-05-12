Man, accomplices held for setting fire to house

The police have arrested a history-sheeter and two accomplices on the charge of arson.

The accused were identified as Ratheesh, alias ‘Panchayat Unni,’ and Anu Mohan and Biju.

Ratheesh is an accused in 40-odd cases, the Kazhakuttam police said.

It was on Friday that Ratheesh and his accomplices set fire to the house of Shalon at Fathimapuram which was destroyed in the fire.

There was no one at the house at the time.

A prior altercation between the two had resulted in the incident, the police said. Shalon and his wife were residing at a different location owing to Ratheesh’s threats.

Ratheesh and his accomplices who fled after setting the house on fire were arrested from Murukkumpuzha.

He had been arrested recently in a case of attack on a house and released on bail.