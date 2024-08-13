Man absconding in drug case arrested

A man accused in a case registered in connection with the seizure of around 2 kg of MDMA worth around ₹2 crore was arrested by the Angamaly police.

The arrested is Rumesh, 31, of Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The case dates back to August 2021. A pickup vehicle from Thrissur involved in the alleged smuggling in of MDMA was intercepted by the police at Angamaly on a tip-off.

Rumesh had arranged for the smuggling in of the synthetic drug from Chennai, the police said. He had managed to go into hiding after the incident. He was eventually picked up from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

The police have already arrested four persons in connection with the case.