Man absconding in burglary case arrested in Chennai

KANNUR

30 July 2021 13:42 IST

Gang had tied up a journalist and his wife and burgled their house in 2018

An accused, who went absconding after being released on bail in a theft case in Kannur, has been arrested from Chennai. Mohammad Hilal, from Bangladesh, was part of a gang charged with tying up a journalist and his wife and burgling their house in September 2018.

A six-member team headed by Kannur City Circle Inspector P.R. Satheeshan, arrested Mohammad Hilal and another accused, Shaheen Mullah, also from Bangladesh, in Chengalpettu.

Initially, four people were arrested in the incident, Mr. Satheeshan said. While three others are in jail, Mohammad Hilal procured bail and went absconding. Shaheen, allegedly part of the burglar gang, was arrested for the first time.

Advertising

Advertising

The gang was accused of attacking Mathrubhumi Kannur unit editor K. Vinodchandran and his wife at their house in Thazhe Chovva.

They entered the house by breaking open the front door around 1 a.m. When the couple came out of their room upon hearing a noise they were overpowered and their hands and legs were tied. The burglars had taken away 60 sovereigns of gold, cash, and a laptop.